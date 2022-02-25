Where to find Mushroom in Elden Ring – and what it does

One of the best culinary ingredients in real life and in Elden Ring is a mushroom. However, for the game, they can also be used for important recipes like the Roped Holy Water Pot. Here’s where to find it.

Mushrooms can be found within the early section of the game in Limgrave. In deeply forested areas, like the woods that are south of Gatefront Ruins, you can find these fungi. We also found one nearby the Church of Elleh, which is in the center of Limgrave.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Run around these areas and look inside bushes to find mushrooms. Unfortunately, they’re not as abundant as Rowa Fruit. You’ll know when you find one when it is bright yellow among the dark bushes. It will also shine in a vivid mushroom shape like the picture below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve gathered the mushrooms you need, you can start crafting (as long as you have the kit for it). You can make the following:

A Fire Pot, whch can deal fire damage at enemies once thrown 1 Mushroom 1 Smoldering Butterfly

A Holy Water Pot that uses FP, but can dish out holy damage at your foes 1 Mushroom 1 Tarnished Golden Sunflower

A Roped Fire Pot that you can throw behind you for fire damage 1 Mushroom 1 Smoldering Butterfly 1 String

And finally, a Roped Holy Water Pot that uses FP and you can throw behind to deal out holy damage 1 Mushroom 1 Tarnished Golden Sunflower 1 String



As you can tell from all four of these recipes, mushrooms are an important resource to collect so if you’re nearby any bushes, make sure to look out for that golden glow.