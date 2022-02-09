Where to find the Amethyst Shard Exchange Merchant in Lost Ark

Amethyst Shards are an important item in Lost Ark. After finding them, players will be prompted to take them to the Amethyst Shard Exchange Merchant, although first, you will need to where this is.

Finding the Amethyst Shard Exchange Merchant is not something players will be able to do until later in the game, as they are available in North Vern, a late-game location. As such, just keep your Amethyst Shards in storage until you unlock the North Vern area.

How to get Amethyst Shards

Getting Amethyst Shards is actually quite interesting. Players can get some from Twitch Drops and by linking your Lost Ark account to your Prime Gaming account.

How to connect your Lost Ark and Prime accounts

To connect your Prime Gaming and Lost Ark accounts, head to the Lost Ark Prime Gaming page. First, sign in to your Amazon account, then sign in to your Steam account to Link it. Finally, hit the claim button.

How to sing up for Twitch Drops

To activate Twitch Drops on your account, you will need to go to the Lost Ark Twitch Drops page and sign in with your Twitch account, then link the two. After that, head for Twitch and find a streamer who is playing Lost Ark and has “Drops On” in their title, and you can sit back and earn rewards just for watching.