Where to find Wandering Merchants in Lost Ark – All Wandering Merchant Locations

There are many equally important elements to keep track of during the end-game of Lost Ark. With resource gathering, managing your mansion, killing bosses on a timer, as well as all of the group content in place, there is much to do for a serious player. One of those end-game activities also involves looking out for the Wandering Merchants in all of Arkesia’s nooks and crannies. These guys spawn in predetermined locations on semi-random timers and you want to seek them out because they offer some important wares.

Each one has a distinct table of goods but will only offer a limited selection each time they spawn. That makes getting everything you need from each of them a bit of a grind to begin with. In order to make that grind slightly less frustrating, we have prepared a guide that explains where to find each Wandering Merchant in Lost Ark and their locations within their given regions.

Where to find Wandering Merchants in Lost Ark

Every one of the Wandering Merchants in Lost Ark will spawn at a randomly scheduled time in a random location within their region. Once spawned, they will stay in place for about 25 minutes, before wandering on to a different locale.

They can even spawn in some game channels (‘instances’ in other MMO terms), then move along to others. You can access game channels from the drop-down menu in the top-right corner of your game screen.

These merchants sell many goodies involved with late-game systems, including some Cards and Raport items that are only available in their shop lists, making them the only source of those goods in the game if you’re looking to complete your collections.

Merchant Malone locations in West Luterra

Merchant Malone is the Wandering Merchant in the West Luterra region of Lost Ark. His schedule is to show up at 12:30, 2:30, 5:30, 6:30, 8:30, and 9:30 (both AM and PM) server time. He can be randomly found in:

Lakebar

Battlebound Plains

Bilbrin Forest

Medrick Monastery

Mount Zagoras

When you find him, his special shop wares are a random selection from:

Hairplant (777 Silver Coins)

(777 Silver Coins) Cassleford Card (8.000 Silver Coins)

(8.000 Silver Coins) Cadogan Card (5.000 Silver Coins)

(5.000 Silver Coins) Berhart Card (5.000 Silver Coins)

(5.000 Silver Coins) Stalwart Cage (10.000 Silver Coins)

(10.000 Silver Coins) Lakebar Tomato Juice (10.000 Silver Coins)

(10.000 Silver Coins) Black Rose (10.000 Silver Coins)

(10.000 Silver Coins) Chain War Chronicles (80.000 Silver Coins)

Merchant Burt locations in East Luterra

Merchant Burt is the first Wandering Merchant in the East Luterra region of Lost Ark. His schedule is to show up at 12:30, 2:30, 5:30, 6:30, 8:30, and 9:30 (both AM and PM) server time. He can be randomly found in:

Blackrose Chapel

Leyar Terrace

Borea’s Domain

Croconys Seashore (at two locations)

When you find him, his special shop wares are a random selection from:

Hot Chocolate Coffee (8.000 Silver Coins)

(8.000 Silver Coins) Thunderwings Card (40.000 Silver Coins)

(40.000 Silver Coins) Seria Card (8.000 Silver Coins)

(8.000 Silver Coins) Nox Card (10.000 Silver Coins)

(10.000 Silver Coins) Dyorika Straw Hat (10.000 Silver Coins)

(10.000 Silver Coins) Model of Luterra’s Sword (10.000 Silver Coins)

(10.000 Silver Coins) Azenaporium Brooch (10.000 Silver Coins)

(10.000 Silver Coins) Chain War Chronicles (80.000 Silver Coins)

Merchant Morris locations in East Luterra

Merchant Morris is the second Wandering Merchant in the East Luterra region of Lost Ark. His schedule is to show up at 1:30, 4:30, 5:30, 7:30, 8:30, and 11:30 (both AM and PM) server time. He can be randomly found in:

Dyorika Plains

Flowering Orchard

Sunbright Hill

When you find him, his special shop wares are a random selection from:

Dry-aged Meat (777 Silver Coins)

(777 Silver Coins) Thunderwings Card (40.000 Silver Coins)

(40.000 Silver Coins) Meehan Card (8.000 Silver Coins)

(8.000 Silver Coins) Brinewt Card (5.000 Silver Coins)

(5.000 Silver Coins) Morpheo Card (5.000 Silver Coins)

(5.000 Silver Coins) Dyorika Straw Hat (10.000 Silver Coins)

(10.000 Silver Coins) Model of Luterra’s Sword (10.000 Silver Coins)

(10.000 Silver Coins) Azenaporium Brooch (10.000 Silver Coins)

(10.000 Silver Coins) Chain War Chronicles (80.000 Silver Coins)

Merchant Oliver locations in Tortoyk

Merchant Oliver is the Wandering Merchant in the Tortoyk region of Lost Ark. His schedule is to show up at 12:30, 2:30, 5:30, 6:30, 8:30, and 9:30 (both AM and PM) server time. He can be randomly found in:

Sweetwater Forest

Skyreach Steppe

Forest of Giants

Seaswept Woods

When you find him, his special shop wares are a random selection from:

Mokamoka Card (40.000 Silver Coins)

(40.000 Silver Coins) Eolh Card (8.000 Silver Coins)

(8.000 Silver Coins) Egg of Creation Card (5.000 Silver Coins)

(5.000 Silver Coins) Round Glass Piece (10.000 Silver Coins)

(10.000 Silver Coins) Mokoko Carrot (10.000 Silver Coins)

(10.000 Silver Coins) Oversized Ladybug Doll (10.000 Silver Coins)

(10.000 Silver Coins) Shy Wind Flower Pollen (80.000 Silver Coins)

Merchant Nox locations in Arthetine

Merchant Nox is the Wandering Merchant in the Arthetine region of Lost Ark. His schedule is to show up at 12:30, 2:30, 5:30, 6:30, 8:30, and 9:30 (both AM and PM) server time. He can be randomly found in:

Arid Path

Scraplands

Nebelhorn

Totrich

Riza Falls

Windbringer Hills

When you find him, his special shop wares are a random selection from:

Adrenaline-boosting Fluid (777 Silver Coins)

(777 Silver Coins) Krause Card (40.000 Silver Coins)

(40.000 Silver Coins) Stern Neria Card (8.000 Silver Coins)

(8.000 Silver Coins) Bergstrom Card (8.000 Silver Coins)

(8.000 Silver Coins) Fine Gramophone (80.000 Silver Coins)

(80.000 Silver Coins) Energy X7 Capsule (10.000 Silver Coins)

Merchant Ben locations in Rethramis

Merchant Ben is the Wandering Merchant in the Rethramis region of Lost Ark. His schedule is to show up at 12:30, 3:30, 4:30, 6:30, 7:30, and 10:30 (both AM and PM) server time. He can be randomly found in:

Ankumo Mountain

Rethramis Border

Loghill

When you find him, his special shop wares are a random selection from:

Varut Card (8.000 Silver Coins)

(8.000 Silver Coins) Prideholme Neria Card (8.000 Silver Coins)

(8.000 Silver Coins) Siera Card (5.000 Silver Coins)

(5.000 Silver Coins) Fancier Bouquet (10.000 Silver Coins)

(10.000 Silver Coins) Prideholme Potato (10.000 Silver Coins)

(10.000 Silver Coins) Rethramis Holy Water (10.000 Silver Coins)

(10.000 Silver Coins) Pit-a-Pat Chest (80.000 Silver Coins)

Merchant Peter locations in North Vern

Merchant Peter is the Wandering Merchant in the North Vern region of Lost Ark. His schedule is to show up at 12:30, 3:30, 4:30, 6:30, 7:30, and 10:30 (both AM and PM) server time. He can be randomly found in:

Krona Harbor

Vernese Forest

Balankar Mountains

Fesnar Highland

Parna Forest

When you find him, his special shop wares are a random selection from:

Thar Card (40.000 Silver Coins)

(40.000 Silver Coins) Gideon Card (8.000 Silver Coins)

(8.000 Silver Coins) Payla Card (8.000 Silver Coins)

(8.000 Silver Coins) Magick Cloth (10.000 Silver Coins)

(10.000 Silver Coins) Crystallized Magick (10.000 Silver Coins)

(10.000 Silver Coins) Exquisite Music Box (10.000 Silver Coins)

(10.000 Silver Coins) Queen’s Knights Application (10.000 Silver Coins)

(10.000 Silver Coins) Goblin Yam (10.000 Silver Coins)

(10.000 Silver Coins) Vern’s Founding Coin (80.000 Silver Coins)

Merchant Mac locations in Anikka

Merchant Mac is the Wandering Merchant in the Anikka region of Lost Ark. His schedule is to show up at 1:30, 4:30, 5:30, 7:30, 8:30, and 11:30 (both AM and PM) server time. He can be randomly found in:

Melody Forest

Prisma Valley

Twilight Mists

Rattan Hill

Delphi Township

When you find him, his special shop wares are a random selection from:

Wei Card (200.000 Silver Coins)

(200.000 Silver Coins) Sir Druden Card (5.000 Silver Coins)

(5.000 Silver Coins) Sir Valleylead Card (5.000 Silver Coins)

(5.000 Silver Coins) Madam Moonscent Card (5.000 Silver Coins)

(5.000 Silver Coins) Angler’s Fishing Pole (80.000 Silver Coins)

(80.000 Silver Coins) Tournament Entrance Stamp (10.000 Silver Coins)

Merchant Jeffrey locations in Shushire

Merchant Jeffrey is the Wandering Merchant in the Shushire region of Lost Ark. His schedule is to show up at 1:30, 4:30, 5:30, 7:30, 8:30, and 11:30 (both AM and PM) server time. He can be randomly found in:

Frozen Sea

Lake Eternity

Bitterwind Hill

Iceblood Plateau

Icewing Heights

When you find him, his special shop wares are a random selection from:

Sapphire Sardine (777 Silver Coins)

(777 Silver Coins) Madnick Card (40.000 Silver Coins)

(40.000 Silver Coins) Sian Card (8.000 Silver Coins)

(8.000 Silver Coins) Javern Card (8.000 Silver Coins)

(8.000 Silver Coins) Sirius’s Holy Book (80.000 Silver Coins)

(80.000 Silver Coins) Shimmering Essence (10.000 Silver Coins)

Merchant Lucas locations in Yudia

Merchant Lucas is the Wandering Merchant in the Yudia region of Lost Ark. His schedule is to show up at 1:30, 4:30, 5:30, 7:30, 8:30, and 11:30 (both AM and PM) server time. He can be randomly found in:

Ozhorn Hill

Saland Hill

When you find him, his special shop wares are a random selection from: