Where to find the Ancient Obelisk in Drowned Abyss in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Ancient Obelisks you find in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands are a good way to farm and fight against powerful enemies. These locations have a large obelisk that you can activate, forcing you to fight against a wave of enemies until the threatening boss arrives. If you’re lucky, the boss has a good chance to drop some decent gear and potentially a legendary item. Here’s where you need to go to find the Ancient Obelisk of Drowned Abyss in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

You’ll be able to reach the Drowned Abyss after working your way through the main story and making it to the Mortal Coil chapter. Before you can make it to this region, you’ll need to complete the Lens of the Deceiver side quest for Margravine. In it, you’ll be returning her stolen glasses that give you the ability to see invisible bridges, making it to the Drowned Abyss.

At this point, we recommend working your way through the Mortal Coil main quest, completing the area, and then return to the Drowned Abyss. When you return through the entrance of the location, make your way to the central area, and then take a left. You’ll find the Ancient Obelisk for this region on the far side, and you can activate it whenever you’re ready.