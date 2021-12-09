Where to find the arcade machine easter egg in Halo Infinite

Everyone loves a good easter egg. They may not typically offer much of a concrete impact on gameplay, but they’re neat little inside jokes that give a game some soul. You’ve no doubt heard of the Craig easter egg by now, but there’s also another neat easter egg in the form of a Halo Infinite arcade machine. Our guide below will show you how to find it.

You’ll want to make sure you’re at Outpost Tremonius on the Ringfall landmass. If not, just fast travel there. One word of warning, though. Upon fast traveling, you’ll be inside a facility rather than out in the open. Head right from this spawn point and follow the hallway until you re-emerge from the facility into the now familiar open world.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The direction you’re facing when emerging from the facility is the complete opposite of the direction you want to go. Instead of facing North, you’ll want to face South as pictured in the screenshot above. You can either grappleshot over the building or use the path along the left side between the building and the cliffs.

Continue trudging along past the facility. Following this path behind the building leads you to a blue forerunner door. Go through it to find an enclosed room with a Halo Infinite arcade machine.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can’t interact with the machine to play a rudimentary minigame, but you are treated to a retro rendition of a Halo track while within its vicinity. There is also a Heatwave right next to the arcade machine.