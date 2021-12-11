Where to find the Black Eye skull in Halo Infinite

The Black Eye skull in the Halo games has always been the same. With this skull active, your shields don’t regenerate. The only way to get your shields back is to start punching enemies. If you love punching enemies, you will want to get this skull. Here is where you can find the Black Eye skull in Halo Infinite.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Black Eye skull is located in the southern section of the map. Before you are able to obtain this skull, you will need to reach the mission in the game called The Sequence. When you reach this quest, you will have access to the southern island of the map. Take a look at the map above for reference.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head to the location on the map. You will be on the lookout for a waterfall. It is fairly obvious and it has a small body of water at the top of it along with a wrecked vehicle in front of it. Walk up to the waterfall and look for a cave. It is in the area in the image above. There is a faint light that you will be able to spot coming from inside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Grapple up to the cave and crouch to get inside. The cave has multiple dead bodies and the Black Eye skull sitting on a spike.