Where to find the Candy Cane Marker in Roblox Find the Markers

Find the Markers is a popular game in Roblox where you’re tasked with finding different kinds of markers in the game. Some of them, like the Chocolate Marker and the elusive Candy Cane Marker, can be hard to find. To find the latter, you need to do some careful searching around.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you first spawn into the game, head to the candyland biome that’s located next to the Winter biome. Run over to the Gingerbread house. When you get there, there’ll be a group of three marshmallows next to it each other. Jump on one and then the other until you can get to the ledge above. Do some more climbing by climbing onto another set of marshmallows until you get to the arch.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Walk up the arch and it’ll take you to a slide. Now, instead of going down the slide like normal, jump your way down. Otherwise, you’ll slide down and miss the candy cane. Hop onto the platform and behind the pillar will be a candy cane. Touch it to be transported to a red and white room. At the other end of the small room, you’ll see the Candy Cane Marker. To get to it, you need to simply jump over the red. If you hit the red, you’ll die and be brought back to spawn.