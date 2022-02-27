You’ll be finding plenty of point-of-interest locations throughout Elden Ring as you explore the Lands Between. For many, you might be on the lookout for the Carian Study Hall. You’ll need to go out of your way to find this structure, and it could take you a bit of time. In this guide, we cover where to find the Carian Study Hall in Elden Ring.

You’ll need to explore to the north of Stormveil Castle. You need to follow the path to the northeast of the Lake-Facing Cliffs site of grace and make your way up, following the road. You’ll know you’re going down the correct path if you find the location Purified Ruins. Continue north, and you’ll find it underneath the Artist’s Shack site of grace.

You’ll need to go down the hill from the Artist’s Shack and then sweep down to the south to find the entrance to the Carian Study Hall. There will be a site of grace inside that you can use to fast travel to this location in the future, and you’ll be able to visit here at any time. For those who have progressed through Ranni’s quest, you’ll gain access to the interior of the building using the Carian Inverted Statue.