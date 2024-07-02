Fire Knight’s Greatsword is a colossal sword in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree that scales with strength, dexterity, and faith stats. Like most weapons, you will need to defeat certain enemy types for them to drop weapons or armor, and it is the same case for Fire Knight’s Greatsword. This guide explains how you can get Fire Knight’s Greatsword in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

Fire Knight Location

Source: FromSoftware via Gamepur

To get Fire Knight’s Greatsword, you must repeatedly kill Fire Knight enemy types in the game. Typically, you will find various types of Fire Knights in the Shadow Keep region, each carrying unique single and double-handed weapons.

However, the chances of getting Fire Knight’s Greatsword from killing any Fire Knight is low. You will need to repeatedly defeat the enemy type that actually wields the Fire Knight Greatsword.

Source: FromSoftware via Gamepur

‘Storehouse, First Floor’ site of grace is the nearest point where you will find a Fire Knight wielding the Greatsword. Take the lift that you took before to reach here and go down. Farm the weapon here by killing the FireKnight repeatedly, and you have a high chance for Fire Knight Greatsword to drop.

Fire Knight’s Greatsword Stats

Source: FromSoftware via Gamepur

Stat Value Phy 147 Mag 0 Fire 44 Lightning 0 Holy 0 Crit 100

Before you can use Fire Knight’s Greatsword in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree efficiently, you must meet the following minimum requirements to wield it:

requirement Value Strength 22 Dexterity 18 Faith 12

Weapon Skill

The Fire Knight Greatsword comes with the Stamp (Upward Cut). As with most colossal swords, this is a powerful weapon skill, especially against human-sized enemies. Strike an enemy with this skill, which will throw him away, dealing a lot of damage.

This skill is especially useful while fighting with Knights with shields and heavy weapons. You can control the one-versus-one fight by throwing them in the air. The weapon’s skill costs 5 FP; when you chain it, another 8 FP is consumed.

