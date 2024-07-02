Elden Ring - A player wielding Fire Knight's Greatsword
Source: FromSoftware via Gamepur
Category:
Guides
Elden Ring

How To Get Fire Knight’s Greatsword In Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree

Wield the Fire Knight Greatsword and burn your foes.
Image of Irfan Ansari
Irfan Ansari
|
Published: Jul 2, 2024 10:53 am

Fire Knight’s Greatsword is a colossal sword in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree that scales with strength, dexterity, and faith stats. Like most weapons, you will need to defeat certain enemy types for them to drop weapons or armor, and it is the same case for Fire Knight’s Greatsword. This guide explains how you can get Fire Knight’s Greatsword in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

Recommended Videos

Fire Knight Location

Map location of The Fire Knight inside Shadow Keep in Elden Ring
Source: FromSoftware via Gamepur

To get Fire Knight’s Greatsword, you must repeatedly kill Fire Knight enemy types in the game. Typically, you will find various types of Fire Knights in the Shadow Keep region, each carrying unique single and double-handed weapons.

However, the chances of getting Fire Knight’s Greatsword from killing any Fire Knight is low. You will need to repeatedly defeat the enemy type that actually wields the Fire Knight Greatsword.

Elden ring - A player defeated a Fire Knight
Source: FromSoftware via Gamepur

‘Storehouse, First Floor’ site of grace is the nearest point where you will find a Fire Knight wielding the Greatsword. Take the lift that you took before to reach here and go down. Farm the weapon here by killing the FireKnight repeatedly, and you have a high chance for Fire Knight Greatsword to drop.

Fire Knight’s Greatsword Stats

Elden ring - Fire Knight Greatsword weapon stats
Source: FromSoftware via Gamepur
StatValue
Phy147
Mag0
Fire44
Lightning0
Holy0
Crit100

Before you can use Fire Knight’s Greatsword in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree efficiently, you must meet the following minimum requirements to wield it:

requirementValue
Strength22
Dexterity18
Faith12

Weapon Skill

The Fire Knight Greatsword comes with the Stamp (Upward Cut). As with most colossal swords, this is a powerful weapon skill, especially against human-sized enemies. Strike an enemy with this skill, which will throw him away, dealing a lot of damage.

This skill is especially useful while fighting with Knights with shields and heavy weapons. You can control the one-versus-one fight by throwing them in the air. The weapon’s skill costs 5 FP; when you chain it, another 8 FP is consumed.

Check out our guide on how to transform into a dragon in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. Or if you’re in the mood to test out your newly acquired Greatsword, I recommend visiting one of the remembrance bosses in the game.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Irfan Ansari
Irfan Ansari
Irfan Ansari is a Guides Writer at Gamepur who boasts five years of expertise in Video Game Journalism. With over two decades of gaming under his belt, he's honed his writing skills at renowned sites like TheGamer and eXputer. His heart belongs to games like Dark Souls, Elden Ring, and any title that demands a minimum 100-hour investment.
Link to Gamepur.com linkedin