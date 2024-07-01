Red Bear is an optional boss in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. Hearing its name one might think it’ll be an encounter with a bear, but it’s actually a humanoid boss. He drops an exceptional armor set and a unique weapon that makes visiting and defeating him worth the time. This guide explains how to reach the Red Bear, the attack patterns, how to beat him, and the rewards you will get for the endeavor.

Recommended Videos

Red Bear Location

Source: FromSoftware via Gamepur

The Red Bear boss is located in the Northern Nameless Mausoleum. To reach here you will need to find the Spiritspring that can help you reach new heights while riding Torrent. However, the Spiritspring will not be accessible, and you must first break a certain rock to enable it.

Source: FromSoftware via Gamepur

From the ‘Castle Front’ site of grace, you will find this Spiritspring if you go North. Circling from the west of this location will reveal a white crystal-like rock, and breaking this will allow you to use the Spirintspring that will take you up the cliff and reach the Red Bear boss’s location.

How To Beat Red Bear

Source: FromSoftware via Gamepur

Red Bear is one of the Great Enemy Bosses in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. He is an optional encounter that gives you a full armor set, a weapon, and a lot of runes if you manage to beat him.

Attack Patterns

Attack description Leap Slam Red Bear approaches you swiftly and leaps in the air to perform a ground slam attack. Bear Roar Spell The boss will equip a sacred seal in his left hand and immediately cast the Bear Roar spell. You will see Ralva the Red Bear’s head roaring in an AoE. If you get close to the boss, you will take a lot of damage. 2-hit Combo This is the bread-and-butter combo of Red Bear. He approaches you and tries to strike you with a quick 2-hit combo attack using the beast’s claws. 4-hit Combo Red Bear starts to aggro and unleashes a 4-hit combo. During this attack, he will do slashes from all four directions at you. Attack Patterns of Red Bear in Elden Ring

Best Strategy

Most of the Red Bear’s attacks can be blocked, except for the Bear Roar spell, which deals a lot of poise damage and will eventually hit you once the stance is broken. If you are a ranged build character, then you must maintain distance, cast a spell, or use a ranged weapon to strike the boss and repeat the process.

For melee build characters, you must focus on blocking the Red Bear’s attacks first and strike after. His attacks are fast, so parrying him will be difficult.

Rewards

Source: FromSoftware via Gamepur

You will get the following rewards after defeating Red Bear in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree:

80,000 runes

Red Bear’s Claw

Fang Helm

Iron Rivet Armor

Iron Rivet Gauntlets

Iron Rivet Greaves

If you like fighting optional bosses, you’ll love fighting the Golden Hippopotamus and the Blackgaol Knight in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy