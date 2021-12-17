Where to find the Chica Pinata collectible in FNAF: Security Breach

The Chica Piñata is one of the many collectibles you can find throughout FNAF: Security Breach. This collectible pays tribute to one of the series’ favorite characters, Chica. It is styled specifically after her Glamrock form that she wears in the new game. Here is where you can find the Chica Piñata in FNAF: Security Breach.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve made your way through the game a bit, you will be chased down by Montgomery Gater and Glamrock Chica. Run your way through the maze of hallways and stairs to the security room. Freddy will help you out by giving you access to the security feed on your watch. Afterward, the door to the security room will open for you to progress further.

Head out of the room and down the hallway. Check your camera feed to keep an eye on Chica’s location. When you turn the corner, you will see that Chica is walking around the square hallway, occasionally stopping to eat from the garbage. At the entrance to the hallway, you will see a present. Wait for Chica to pass and open the present to retrieve the collectible.