Where to find the cook’s key and how to use it on Ambrose Island in Hitman 3

There are many nooks and crannies to explore on Ambrose Island in Hitman 3. Each one feels important as if it contains an item that’s part of a larger assassination method, but only some of them are. This guide explains where to find the cook’s key on Ambrose Island and how to use it, so you don’t end up walking around with a useless item.

Where to find the cook’s key on Ambrose Island

The cook’s key is on the bedside table in one of the stilt houses at the end of the beach on the pirate’s shanty town side on Ambrose Island. When you go inside, it counts as trespassing, so you’ll need to make sure that no one spots you. There’s a note on the fridge in this house that talks about the NPC here being a cook and always getting up late for work. This plays into one of the challenges you can complete. See below for a map reference for the cook’s key.

If you’re going to use the cook’s key, it’s better to get it early because you can head to the location it’s used in quickly and beat one of your targets there.

How to use the cook’s key

The cook’s key, as you may have guessed, unlocks the restaurant section of the bar a little further down the beach from where you pick it up. You can wake up the NPC in the house where the key is located and then follow them to this bar. However, you don’t need to do this. The bar is obvious, and it’s where you’ll see one of the main targets for Ambrose Island hanging out as he patrols. See below for a map reference for the bar that the cook’s key unlocks.

Using this cook’s key, you can poison some food in the bar and get a head start on a Silent Assassin run of Ambrose Island.