Where to find the deed for Lisdurrow Trade Post in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Giving Your Words

The Lisdurrow Trade Post will be a highly sought-after location for those playing through Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Wrath of the Druids. It provides you Books, a new exotic resource you’ll be trying to find throughout Ireland to increase Dublin’s Renown. The more trade posts you have activated throughout Ireland, the less exploration you’ll have to undergo to bring them back to Azar. When you enter the area of the Lisdurrow Trade Post, you’ll receive the quest Giving Your Words.

How to find and clear the Lisdurrow Trade Post

The Lisdurrow Trade Post can be found on the southern point of Ireland, in the Meath region. You can find it to the east of Durrow. It will be full of bandits you need to clear out, with a handful of powerful enemies roaming through the location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve cleared them out, you’ll need to search the area to find a small note giving you an indication of where you can find the deed. The note will be attached to the side of a log inside of the trade post’s walls, on a note. The note mentions Inchroe, which will be your next stop.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where to find the deed for the Lisdurrow Trade Post

Bandits took the deed to Inchroe, a location close to the center of Ireland, north of the Lisdurrow Trade Post. It’s another outpost full of bandits. Clear the location, and at the center of Inchroe will be a hut with the deed inside and two chests. The door is barred. You will not be able to enter it unless you can break the lock on the door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To break the lock on the door, you need to look through one of the two side windows and shoot an arrow through it to hit the explosive jar. We had to break a crate that was protecting it before we could hit this jar. Once the jar has exploded, go to the back window, and you should now have a clear shot of the lock. You can now enter the hut and obtain the deed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All you have to do now is return to the Lisdurrow Trade Post and turn in the deed. You’ll now have the ability to upgrade the location, and you receive the exotic resource, Books, for every minute you play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.