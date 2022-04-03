Where to find the developer room easter egg in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

There are a lot of easter eggs hidden in the Wonderlands. Some might be buried in a coffin while others might be hidden right under your nose in Brighthoof and you’d never know. The developer room easter egg is hidden in plain sight but cannot be accessed for a long time. Here is where you can find the developer room easter egg in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s safe to say that Wonderlands is a pretty fantastic game filled with twists, turns, and tons of loot that seemingly never ends. A game like this is something to be proud of, so the developers hid a collage of their faces on a board somewhere in Brighthoof. You have probably passed by it multiple times and never even knew it. That’s because the entrance to the room containing this collage is hidden.

Once you beat the game, see the credits roll, and return to Brighthoof, go down to the docks. You may be aware of the Lost Marble in the dock house on the bottom floor. Go to the bottom floor of the dock house and you will find a portal. Go through the portal and you will be transported to a room that isn’t even on the map. In this room, you will see the collage of different developer selfies making up the Gearbox logo. You will also see some loot chests and a dragon egg. Unfortunately, you can’t pick the dragon egg up.