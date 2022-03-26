By the time you’ve reached the fourth area (Winter Horns) you undoubtedly know about upgrading your copy abilities. However, there’s a way to make those abilities even stronger — by tracking down the tier 3 upgrades to each ability. Here’s where to find the Dragon Fire ability upgrade in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

First, head to Stage 4-3 (Windy, Freezing Seas.) You will need to progress through the stage until you reach the wind tunnel that’s constantly pushing you forward. There are a few Hot Head enemies along the way, and you’ll need to grab a Fire ability to unlock the blueprint. While progressing, there will be a scissor-lift that is frozen. Thaw it, head into Mouthful Mode and move the lift to the right — at the top will be a chest that contains the Dragon Fire upgrade.

Dragon Fire requires three Rare Stones and some Star Coins to upgrade your ability. It allows Kirby to fire a continuous stream of fire rapidly damaging enemies. Your Meteor attack turns into a Dragon Dive. giving Kirby the ability to glide during the descent. The distance covered extends as well, providing great mobility and speed when needed.