Where to find the Dragon Fire ability upgrade in Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Turn up the heat.
By the time you’ve reached the fourth area (Winter Horns) you undoubtedly know about upgrading your copy abilities. However, there’s a way to make those abilities even stronger — by tracking down the tier 3 upgrades to each ability. Here’s where to find the Dragon Fire ability upgrade in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.
First, head to Stage 4-3 (Windy, Freezing Seas.) You will need to progress through the stage until you reach the wind tunnel that’s constantly pushing you forward. There are a few Hot Head enemies along the way, and you’ll need to grab a Fire ability to unlock the blueprint. While progressing, there will be a scissor-lift that is frozen. Thaw it, head into Mouthful Mode and move the lift to the right — at the top will be a chest that contains the Dragon Fire upgrade.
Dragon Fire requires three Rare Stones and some Star Coins to upgrade your ability. It allows Kirby to fire a continuous stream of fire rapidly damaging enemies. Your Meteor attack turns into a Dragon Dive. giving Kirby the ability to glide during the descent. The distance covered extends as well, providing great mobility and speed when needed.