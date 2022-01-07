Where to find the Freddy Icon Shirt in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

The Freddy Icon Shirt is one of the many collectibles that you can find hidden throughout the pizzaplex in Security Breach. This shirt depicts the famous Glamrock Freddy on the front and can be found in the back rooms of Rockstar Row. Here is where you can find the Freddy Icon Shirt in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t be able to access the back rooms of Rockstar Row until you have the task to get to the Rehearsal Room. When following the story, you will access this area after you have completed the tasks in either Monty’s Gator Golf or Fazer Blast. Be on the lookout for Roxy since she likes to hang around this area. If you are accessing the back rooms of Rockstar Row later in the story, you can access this area by going through the Rehearsal Room which is on the side of Rockstar Row with Chica’s greenroom. You can also access it via the garage doors on the other side of Rockstar Row Near Freddy’s greenroom.

Once you get into the back rooms, you will be looking for a stack of shipping containers with the pizzaplex logo on them. The present containing the collectible can be found behind the shipping containers. Be careful of Roxy and the security robots since they like to travel past the location of the present.