Where to find the Freddy Upgrade items in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Freddy is your most important tool for surviving the night in the pizzaplex. He is there from the beginning and protects you from getting caught by the other animatronics that are trying to kill you. This is why it is important to upgrade Freddy whenever you can. After all, you don’t want his battery to run out when you need him the most. Here is where you can find the Freddy Upgrade items in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first of the two upgrade items can be found in the atrium. The atrium is the large central room that connects to almost all of the areas in the pizzaplex. When you reach this area, go down to the bottom floor and locate the Fazer Blast area and go to the corner where the restaurants are. In the corner, you will see a table with multiple chairs next to it. On the table is where you will find the upgrade.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second upgrade can be found in Roxy Raceway. It will take some time to reach this area since you need to gain the proper security clearance. Once you get inside Roxy Raceway, head down the stairs to the left of the entrance. At the bottom of the stairs, turn right and enter the first garage door. Turn right again and go through the two red doors. You will run into a security robot going in circles around a small storage room. In the back corner of the room is the present containing the upgrade.