Where to find the Frozen Monty Treat in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

There are a ton of collectibles to discover hidden throughout the pizzaplex in Security Breach. One of these collectibles is a delectable treat that resembles one of the new animatronics; Montgomery Gator. This item is one of the many you can find hidden throughout the atrium. Here is where you can find the Frozen Monty Treat in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can get this collectible, you will first need to access the atrium. The atrium is the large hub-type area in the game where you can access almost any of the other areas in the pizzaplex. In this location, you can find Fazer Blast, Roxy Raceway, and many other key areas that you will visit throughout the game.

Once you get to the atrium, head over to where Montgomery’s Gator Golf is. You will recognize it by the green coloring and golf clubs. You will be allowed to enter this area once you reach the part of the game that requires you to obtain the Party Pass. Go through the gate to Gator Golf and turn to the left. You will see some cutouts of grass. Go behind the grass cutouts to find the present that contains the Frozen Monty Treat.