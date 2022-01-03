Where to find the Golden Sun plush in Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach

There are six golden plushes that you can find hidden throughout the pizzaplex in FNAF: Security Breach. The Golden Sun plush is among them. Before you can get this plush, you will first need to upgrade your security pass. Here is where you can find the Golden Sun plush in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Sun animatronic is one of the new characters in the series that you first meet when you enter the daycare for the first time. The golden plush for this character is found in Kid’s Cove. You may not be able to enter this area right away. Once you get tasked with entering either Gator Golf or Roxy’s Raceway, you will be able to access this area.

There are two ways you can enter the cover. You can either use the front entrance for it or enter the area from Gator Golf. If you cannot access the front gate, head into Gator Golf and use the hallway on the right side to enter the cove. Once you are inside Kid’s Cove, open the lighthouse door to find the present containing the Golden Sun plush.