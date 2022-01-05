Where to find the Hoodie upgrade in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

The Hoodie upgrade is one of the best items you can find throughout the pizzaplex in Security Breach. This item makes it much easier to hide from the animatronics as they try to hunt you down. It also helps hide Gregory from the security bots. Here is where you can find the Hoodie upgrade in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

The Hoodie upgrade can’t be obtained until you have at least level five security clearance. This is obtained from the security office in either Fazer Blast or Monty’s Gator Golf depending on which one you choose to enter after obtaining the Party Pass. Once you have obtained a high enough security clearance, make your way to the doors with the Sodaroni sign above them. The doors are located on the second floor of the atrium next to Gator Golf.

Follow the pathway until you reach the next doorway. There will be a lot of security bots on the other side of the door so be prepared. Go through the door and make your way into the Let’s Eat Bakery. Go to the back room of the bakery. There will be two security bots; one behind the counter and one in the back room. Dodge the security bot in the back room of the bakery to get to the bathroom on the other side. In one of the stalls, you will find the present containing the Hoodie upgrade.