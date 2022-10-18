Where to find the Hugo’s Herbarium collectible in Chapter 5 in A Plague Tale: Requiem

The fifth chapter of A Plague Tale: Requiem sprawls well outside the city confines of the previous chapters city location. As a massive chapter full of the vast outdoors, finding the right flower for Hugo’s Herbarium isn’t easy. Hugo’s Herbarium is a set of collectibles hidden in almost every chapter of the campaign. They offer no gameplay benefit, but Amicia will adorn them in her hair as you collect more. This guide will explain where to find the Hugo’s Herbarium collectible in chapter five in A Plague Tale: Requiem.

How to find Hugo’s Herbarium collectible in Chapter 5

Chapter five, titled “In Our Wake,” consists of five sections. The Bridge under construction section will contain the flower you need to find for Hugo. This level takes place alongside a river and has several puzzles rather than brute-force encounters. Once you reach the broken bridge blocking the ship, you can begin the search for this collectible.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you cross the river and head to the bridge, you will find a large box that you must push against a wall to climb up and progress through the stage, pictured above. Instead of pushing the cart towards that wall, pull it towards the cliff wall end of the bridge. You will see another wall with white chalk; push the cart against this wall instead. After you push the cart in the right spot, equip your sling and look up towards the bridge. Inside the red rectangle pictured below is a hook you can break with your rocks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After knocking down the hanging bridge section, climb up the crate you pushed and cross the bridge you lowered. You will then be able to reach a cliff edge that is covered in grass. You will find a cluster of Anemone overlooking the boat Hugo is on down below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Collect this flower, and Amicia will add it to her growing collection of flowers in her hair.