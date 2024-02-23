Where to Find the Last Artifact Piece & How It Works in Sons of the Forest 1.0

Recommended Videos

The artifact pieces have populated the Sons of the Forest map throughout the game’s early access journey. However, they’ve now been given a purpose in the 1.0 release.

You’ve been hoarding artifact pieces since day one and can’t wait to see what this key item does, I know. Endnight Games decided to finally include a purpose for these golden pieces in the 1.0 version, along with some new mutants and cutscenes. Not only does this item play a key role in obtaining the new alternative ending, but it can also help you in combat, traversal, and building modes. It’s a boost for the entire game, basically. Though you may know the location of all previous 5 artifact pieces, you’ve still got one to complete the item. In this guide, I’ll help you find the last artifact piece in Sons of the Forest 1.0 and share how it works.

Related: Should You Start A New Game for Sons of the Forest 1.0?

Last Artifact Piece Location in Sons of the Forest 1.0

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last artifact piece can be found in the Spaceship Cave in Sons of the Forest 1.0. This is where the golden armor used to be, but now it’s been replaced with the last artifact piece.

The Spaceship Cave can be found in the east portion of the map, right by the shore of the big lake. Its entrance is barred by a few logs, which you can break to squeeze inside. Before venturing in, make sure you get the Rebreather to swim underwater. Without it, you won’t be able to reach the last artifact piece in Sons of the Forest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once inside, you’ll find a long underwater path. This is where the Rebreather will come in handy and get you to the other end of the cave, where you’ll find a giant golden spaceship.

Find your way to the spaceship’s back, destroy the wooden barrier to enter, and find the last artifact piece in Sons of the Forest.

What Does the Artifact Do in Sons of the Forest?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once assembled, the artifact lets you turn buildings into gold, teleport anywhere on the map, and inflict terror on enemies to paralyze them in Sons of the Forest.