Should You Start A New Game for Sons of the Forest 1.0?

Now that Sons of the Forest 1.0 is finally in your hands, there is only one question to answer as you stare at that multi-legged mutant on the title screen: wait, did my progress get wiped?

Sons of the Forest kickstarted its early access journey in early 2023. If you’ve been playing since day one, it’s likely you’ve turned every stone, entered every cave, and built a pretty decent base for yourself. Sons of the Forest 1.0 promises all kinds of new content and improvements to make the game look shiny and new, but does that mean you have to give up all your progress? In this guide, I’ll tell you everything you need to know about Sons of the Forest 1.0 and save files.

Does Progress Carry Over to Sons of the Forest 1.0?

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can carry on with your saved game in Sons of the Forest when you download the 1.0 version. Your saves or progress will be left intact.

However, Endnight Games highly recommends you start a brand new save to experience the full game from scratch. There are several new cutscenes, blueprints, animals, NPCs, and even an alternate ending. Timmy’s even got a voice now!

So, you don’t have to start a new game, but you’re advised to do so. If you’ve already played a good chunk of the game and decided not to start a new save, you’ll likely miss a few key moments and interactions in Sons of the Forest.

What’s New in Sons of the Forest 1.0?

Screenshot by Gamepur

In Sons of the Forest 1.0 version, you’ll find fresh cutscenes, new NPCs and animals, and even gnarlier mutants. Here is every major feature that has been announced for the game: