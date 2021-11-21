Where to find the Master Ball in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The best Poké Ball you can use in any Pokémon game is the Master Ball. With it, you’re guaranteed to capture any wild Pokémon that you encounter. Unfortunately, it’s a rare Poké Ball, too. You won’t be able to find it in a shopping mall or a store in the game. In this guide, we’re going to share with you where you can find the Master Ball in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You’ll receive a Master Ball as you progress through the story. First, you’ll need to make your way to the seventh Gym Leader, encounter Team Galactic at Lake Acuity, and then race after them back at their headquarters in Veilstone City. When you reach the interior of their Headquarters, you’ll face off against their leader.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After beating the Team Galactic leader, he’ll have a brief discussion with you about their plans. For defeating him, he’ll also reward you the Master Ball. You’ll receive it before you reach the eighth Gym Leader so that you can receive it before the end of your Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl journey. You’ll want to make sure you use the Master Ball on a worthwhile Pokémon. You will always capture the Pokémon you use it on, too.