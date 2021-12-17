Where to find the Monty Mask in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

The Monty Mask is one of the many collectibles that you can find throughout the pizzaplex. Obtaining this collectible is no easy task since both Roxanne and Montgomery will be searching for you. Here is where you can find the Monty Mask in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can obtain the mask, you will first need to reach the point in the game where you survive your first security lockdown. During this time, both Montgomery and Roxanne will come searching for you. Once the lockdown ends, you will need to make your way through the prize counter. This isn’t your normal prize counter. It is a massive room with a lot of toys sprinkled about.

Enter the prize counter from the security room. Make sure that Roxanne has left the area. She should mainly patrol the large circular room. Montgomery, on the other hand, will be walking back and forth in the hallway between the security room and the prize counter. Once you are in the prize counter, go to the opposite end of the room and check the shelves. You will find the present containing the mask next to some Monty plush toys.