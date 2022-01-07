Where to find the Monty Pinata in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

The Monty Pinata is one of the many collectibles that you can discover as you survive the night in the pizzaplex. This collectible can be found in the atrium, but first, you will need to gain access to this area. Here is where you can find the Monty Pinata in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The atrium is the massive room that connects to all of the other locations in the pizzaplex. You will visit this area frequently. To get access to the atrium, you will first need to get through the lobby and take the elevator up to it. Once you gain access to the atrium, you can start exploring the rest of the map.

Head to the atrium and go to the bottom floor. Be careful to avoid Roxy if she hasn’t been decommissioned. She tends to walk around the center of the atrium’s bottom floor. On the bottom floor, head for the stand in the middle with the sign that says ‘party check-in.’ Search the inside of this stand to find the present containing the Monty Pinata.