Where to find the Moon Plush in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

There are plenty of collectibles for you to discover while you roam around the pizzaplex in Security Breach. One of the many collectibles you can track down is the Moon Plush. Moon is one of the new characters that you come across in the game when you spend time at the daycare. He returns every hour to hunt you down and will succeed if you aren’t careful. Here is where you can find the Moon Plush in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To access Kid’s Cove, you will first need to reach the part of the game where you enter the atrium. The atrium is the large, central area in the pizzaplex that has pathways leading to almost everywhere else in the building. There are two ways to enter Kid’s Cove. You can either enter from the front or from the side. If you don’t have the security clearance to enter from the front gate, go inside Gator Golf and use the hallway on the right.

Once you get inside Kid’s Cove, look for the large boat on the right side of the room. To find the Moon Plush, go behind the boat and look for the opening in the hull. You may need to jump to get inside the ship. Inside is the present that contains the collectible.