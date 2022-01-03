Where to find the Nightmare Plush in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

The pizzaplex in FNAF: Security Breach is filled with hidden secrets and collectibles for you to discover. One of these collectibles is a plush toy of a very familiar character; Nightmare. This toy is hidden deep within the pizzaplex and requires a bit of finesse to obtain. Here is where you can find the Nightmare Plush in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you progress through the night, you will eventually need to access Parts & Services. Once you reach this area, you will notice that there are a bunch of Endoskeletons that will be coming after you. To avoid the Endoskeletons, simply stare at them and they will stop moving. Be careful because they will move as soon as you look away.

Progress through the area that is filled with Endoskeletons. You will need to press a button on some balloons that spell ‘party.’ After this, follow the hallway until it splits to the right and left. Take the left path through the door and you will find another button that opens a wall. The wall will reveal a playroom with an Endoskeleton waiting for you. The present containing the Nightmare Plush will be sitting on the ground in front of the Endoskeleton. Be careful picking it up.