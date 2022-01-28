Where to find the Oval Stone in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The Oval Stone is an evolution item you can use on Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus to evolve into specific Pokémon. There are a handful of these all over the game that you can use to evolve your Pokémon. For the Oval Stone, you’ll need it to evolve Happiny into Chansey when it’s daytime. In this guide, we’ll cover where you can get an Oval Stone in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The best way to find an Oval Stone in Pokémon Legends is to visit the Trading Post. You can find this location in Jubilife Village. The one who handles the Trading Post is Simona, and when you speak to her, she’ll offer to exchange your items for Merit Points. Many of these items need to evolve Pokémon, such as the Oval Stone.

Merit Points are what you earn by finding Satchels out in the wild. These Satchels were dropped by Pokémon trainers who fainted while exploring the Hisui region, which means a Pokémon knocked them out. By finding the Satchel, you can return a small number of items they misplaced, and the more items inside the Satchel, the more Merit Points you earn.

Alternatively, you can also ride Ursaluna around and have it sniff out treasures for you. While riding Ursaluna, there will be a small arrow pointing you in the direction you need to find treasure, and Ursaluna will dig it up. There’s a chance an Oval Stone might appear, but the Trading Post offers the most straightforward way to acquire one.