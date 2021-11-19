Where to find the Razor Claw in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are several Pokémon that regular evolution items in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. One of those evolution items is Razor Claw. You can find it during your journey in the game, and you can locate it in a specific location. So here’s where you need to go to find Razor Claw in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You’ll need to make your way to the end of the game if you want to find Razor Claw. You can find it on Victory Road, the area you’ll need to reach if you will make it to the Pokémon Lead and challenge the Elite Four. Along the way, you’ll find Razor Claw on your path to the Elite Four.

When you have the item, you’ll be ready to give it to Sneasel, who can use hold it use it to evolve into Weavile. You can only do that by having Sneasel hold the item and then level up while it is nighttime. You do have to wait for the in-game time to become night and for darkness to arrive. If you don’t, Weavile won’t become Sneasel, but it will hold onto Razor Claw until it goes through the evolution. You do have to wait until the end of the game to receive Razor Claw, though.