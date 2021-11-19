Where to find the Razor Fang in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Razor Fang is one of the several evolution items you can find in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You’ll need it if you want to evolve specific Pokémon into their final evolutions. Many of these evolution items are hidden all over the game, meaning you’ll have to go out of your want to find them. Here’s where you need to go if you want to find Razor Fang in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The Razor Fang is available close to the Battle Tower. The Battle Tower is a location you can reach after you’ve defeated all of the Gym Leaders and have progressed to the end of the game. You don’t need to purchase it using Battle Points, which you earn by working through the Battle Tower. Instead, you can find it right outside of the Battle Tower, to the left of the massive structure.

If you were looking to try and use Gliscor, Gligar’s evolved form. You’ll have to have a friend trade it to you who has made it through the game. Alternatively, you can have it sent to you by a friend after catching it and starting over. However, you won’t find this specific item until you complete the game and unlock the Battle Tower.