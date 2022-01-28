The Razor Fang is a evolution item you’ll need to evolve Gligar into Gliscor in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Typically, Razor Fang is tricky to find, and you have to go out of your way for it. There are a few ways you can go about finding the Razor Fang in Pokémon Legends, and these methods make your life easier when you’re trying to complete your entire Pokédex. Here’s what you need to know about where to find the Razor Fang in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You’ll want to make your way over to Jubilife Village and go over to the Trading Post. Speak with Simona, the head of that location, and ask to view her items. One of these items will be a Razor Fang, and you can grab it from her at any point. First, however, you’ll need to buy it using Merit Points.

Merit Points are what you earn for finding lost Satchels in your Pokémon Legends game. These Satchels belong to players who fainted in their game, and a Pokémon attacked them. When you find a Satchel, you’re returning the items inside that bag to the Pokémon trainer, giving them the chance to earn some things back. Each time you do that, you’ll earn Merit Points and more Merit Points when there are more items inside them.

You can also use Ursaluna to explore a location to find treasures. The treasures it digs up can potentially be evolution items.