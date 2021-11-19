Where to find the Reaper Cloth in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Reaper Cloth is one of the many evolutionary items you can find Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You’ll need this item if you want to evolve specific Pokémon into their final evolutions. . In this guide, we’re going to detail where you can go to find a Reaper Cloth in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

There are two locations you can find the Reaper Cloth in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The first is on Route 229. Head north until you find a small rock to your right, and there should be a cuttable tree next to you. Cut the tree, and the PokéBall on the ground there contain a Reaper Cloth.

The other method is to find one in Turnback Cave. You won’t be able to reach this area until you’ve reached the end of the game. In addition, for Reaper Cloth to spawn in Turnback Cave, you’ll need to go through the area to have three pillars to spawn, which are randomly generated in the many rooms you have to choose. There’s no exact method to having this trigger. The Reaper Cloth in Route 229 is much easier, so we recommend aiming for that one than relying on the Reaper Cloth from Turnback Cave to appear.