Where to find the Rusu Mountain Meditation Spot in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

There are plenty of collectibles in Kena: Bridge of Spirits, but one the game doesn’t tell you about is Meditation Spots. These are hidden throughout the world and are essential for survival in the game. You might be asking how meditation is important. Well, it is good for your health. Meditation spots increase your maximum health. There is one hidden in Rusu Mountain. Let’s go find it.

Rusu Mountain Meditation Spot location

It takes a little while to reach Rusu’s house while climbing the mountain, but once you do, the real fun begins. After a thrilling boss battle and reaching the top of the mountain, Rusu will give you the Spirit Bow upgrade. After this, you will come across a bunch of archery challenges that you can take part in. Once you are done here, take the only way out and you will find yourself fighting some enemies. After this section, you will shoot a target attached to a bridge. Cross the bridge. Rusu will appear again along the path as in the image below.

Instead of following the path toward Rusu, head to the right to find a broken bridge. Jump the gap. You will see another ledge that is too far to reach. There will also be an open flower on a tree on that same platform. Shoot the flower and you will be pulled toward the tree and land on the platform. Now finally take your rest on the healing platform.