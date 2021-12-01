Where to find the Shed Shell in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Sometimes you get stuck in a situation where you can’t get your Pokémon out of a battle. You desperately want to switch to a different member of your team, but something is preventing you. The Shed Shell is used for just this purpose. This item can be held by a Pokémon and lets the Pokémon switch out of battle without fail. Here is where you can find the Shed Shell in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two tasks that you need to accomplish before you can get your hands on the Shed Shell. First, you need to defeat the Elite Four and become the champion. Second, you need to complete the Sinnoh Pokédex. Defeating the Elite Four is simple enough. Finishing the Pokédex is as simple as seeing all 150 of the Sinnoh Pokémon. After completing the Sinnoh Pokédex, head over to Sandgem Town and talk to Professor Oak to get the National Pokédex.

With both steps complete, head to the Fight Area by taking the boat from Snowpoint City. Once there, head north and take Route 225 to the Survival Area. Your journey isn’t over yet. Head east from the Survival Area until you reach Route 228. You’ll know you’re in the right place because you will be caught in a sandstorm.

Head south once you reach Route 228 and stick to the left side. You will pass by an Elite Trainer. Defeat them and go through the tall grass. On the right side of the tall grass, you will see a set of stairs with some rocks at the top. Use Rock Smash to get through the rocks and grab the item on the other side. You’ll now have access to the Shed Shell.