Where to find the Shoes Upgrade in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Your shoes are what carry you across the entire pizzaplex and back. It is only fitting that they get an upgrade so you can run a bit faster and a bit farther. This item can be found pretty late in the game, but it is one of the most useful option items that can be found. Here is where you can find the Shoes Upgrade in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t be able to get the Shoes Upgrade until you are able to enter Roxy Raceway. This means that you will need to either decommission Monty or Chica before you can get your hand on this upgrade. Once you have the proper security clearance, head over to Roxy Raceway. You may or may not remember from your first visit to this area that there are two entrances to the raceway. Take the entrance on the right.

The entrance on the right leads you to the Glamrock Beauty Salon. It is being guarded by a ton of security robots, so be careful when you try to break in. You can easily get into the building by using the doorway on the left side of the building. Once inside, head to the back room. Off the back room is another door that leads to a bathroom. Head into the bathroom and you will find the present containing the Shoes Upgrade.