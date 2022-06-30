Where to find the Snowy Cohoot Chick in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak – Cohoot nest location

You can find a Snowy Cohoot Chick in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. It will be inside of a nest, which every player can find in Elgado Outpost. For those attempting to complete the request to find all three within the Outpost, this adorable Cohoot Chick is one of the three you need to find. This guide will cover where you can find the Snowy Cohoot Chick in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and the exact nest location.

Where is the Snowy Cohoot Chick

You want to make your way to the center of Elgado Outpost, where you typically speak with Admiral Galleus and Dame Fiorayne. From this location, you can turn around and make your way to the top of the gate, where you can find your Cohoot’s nest, which should have a handful of items waiting for you. Alternatively, you can reach the high tower overlooking the meeting area. You can reach this location by jumping onto the tents and using your Wirebug to reach the top.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that you’ve made your way to the tower, the next area you need to reach is the wooden platforms overlooking the tents. You should see a pole sticking out from this area, with a flag waving in the wind. You can reach this location from the two areas we mentioned, and we recommend using both of your Wirebug reserves to reach it. On the other side will be the Snowy Cohoot chick inside a nest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can choose to approach the nest to feed the chick, and it will have hearts above it after you’ve interacted with it. You can do this in-between missions while you wait for your friends to queue up for the next hunt.