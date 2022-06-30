Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Blood Orange Bishaten Guide – weaknesses, drops, and more

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak introduces the Blood Orange Bishaten, a subspecies of the standard Bishaten. Rather than throwing multiple types of fruits at you, the Blood Orange Bishaten prefers to use fire primarily. You will want to prepare accordingly before hunting this creature, and it does feature a variety of unique weaknesses compared to the standard version. This guide covers all Blood Orange Bishaten weaknesses and material drops in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Blood Orange Bishaten in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

All Blood Orange Bishaten weaknesses

The primary body part you want to hit when battling the BLood Orange Bishaten is the head or the tail. Both of these areas take the most damage, especially against Slashing weapons. A Blunt weapon also works well against the creature’s head but doesn’t do as well on other body parts, namely the wings or tail. Any weapon using ammo is nearly not as effective on every body part, save for the torso. You will also want to use a Water or Thunder elemental weapon, should you plan to bring one.

These are all the specific weaknesses of the Blood Orange Bishaten.

Body Parts Slashing Blunt Ammo Fire Water Thunder Ice Dragon Head 70 70 60 0 25 20 10 0 Torso 25 25 30 0 15 10 5 0 Foreleg 25 25 30 0 10 5 0 0 Wing 40 25 30 0 10 5 5 0 Hind Leg 25 30 25 0 10 5 5 0 Tail 60 40 25 0 20 10 5 0

All Blood Orange Bishaten material drops

While battling against this monster, we highly encourage you to attempt to defeat it. Capturing this monster is decent, but you miss the chance to get the Orangaten Horn and have a lower possibility of missing out on the Orangaten Talon. Furthermore, outside of these two body parts,s you have an opportunity to get nearly everything else that also comes from carving it after taking it out.

Material drops Target Rewards Capture rewards Broken part rewards Carves Dropped materials Orangaten Fur+ 19% 21% 15% 49% 50% Orangaten Feather+ 28% 34% 70% 32% 35% Orangaten Horn+ 9% 0 80% from head 6% 0 Massive Bone 12% 0 0 0 0 Beast Gem 7% 0 0 0 0 Large Beast Gem 5% 6% 5% 3% 1% Oragaten Tailcase+ 0 23% 100% 0 15% Beast Tear 0 0 0 0 15% Large Beast Tear 0 0 0 0 35% Orangaten Talon 20% 35% 70% from wing 32% 35% Solid Bone 0 0 0 10% 0

You will want to try aiming for the Blood Orange Bishaten’s wings, tail, and head. The head has a good chance to drop the Orangaten Horn, the wings will drop the Orangaten Feathers and Talons, and there is a chance to break the tail, but you cannot cut it off, similar to the standard Bishaten.