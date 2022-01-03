Where to find the Space Chica Keychain in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

FNAF: Security Breach has many collectibles hiding throughout the halls of the Pizzaplex. One of these collectibles is the Space Chica Keychain that can be found hidden within the Fazer Blast arena. Before you can get inside Fazer Blast, you first need to get past the security bot. Here is where you can find the Chica Space Keychain in Five Night’s at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

To get into Fazer Blast, you will need to find and collect the Party Pass. This important item is necessary to get past the security bot that guards the entrance to Fazer Blast. You can find the Party Pass in Chica’s greenroom in Rockstar Row. This is the area where you first start the game.

Once you have the Party Pass, give it to the security bot to gain entrance to Fazer Blast. Take the elevator down to the lobby and head to the right. You will see a door with a bathroom sign next to it. Go through the door and take a left where the path splits. This will take you into one of the bathrooms. Once in the bathroom, turn around and look at the wall where you came in. You should see a present that contains the Space Chica Keychain.