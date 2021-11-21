Where to find the Spooky Plate in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Spooky Plate is great when it is held by a Pokemon like Misdreavus or Ghastly. This is because it enhances the power of all Ghost-type moves that the Pokemon possesses. Like other items in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the Spooky Plate is hidden and must be found before it can be used. Here is where you can find it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can get your hands on the Spooky Plate, you first need to make it Hearthome City. This will come after you have defeated the first two gym leaders in Oreburgh City and Eterna City. After defeating the second gym leader, you can take Route 206 south from Eterna City and Routes 207 and 208 east to reach Hearthome City.

After arriving in Hearthome City, head to the northern part of the town on either side. Preferably, you should head to the top right corner and enter the building behind the gym. Go through the building and talk to the receptionist on the other side to gain access to Amity Square, the area where you Pokemon can walk alongside you. Run straight back to the back right corner of the square to find two stone houses. Beside the house on the right is where you will find the Spooky Plate.