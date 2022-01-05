Where to find the Sun Plush in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

There are a ton of collectibles for you to discover throughout the pizzaplex as you try to survive until 6:00 AM. One of the collectibles you can find is a plush toy of one of the new animatronics, Sun. This plush is hidden within the daycare and can’t be found until you have found the Daycare Pass. Here is where you can find the Sun Plush in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After reaching the lobby, you will need to obtain the Mr. Hippo Magnet. With that item in hand, go to the second floor of the lobby and head left. Go through the doors to the restaurant. Run across to the door on the far side and follow the stairs down. Find the machine that will upgrade your pass. Use the Mr. Hippo Magnet on the machine to obtain the Daycare Pass.

Now that you have the Daycare Pass, go to the second floor of the lobby and go to the right. Open the doors to the daycare. On the left, you should see a fountain. Jump into the fountain and look at the wall with Fazbear’s Pizzeria logo on it. Below the pizzeria logo, you will find the present containing the Sun Plush.