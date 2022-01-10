Where to find the Tragedy Mask in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

The Tragedy Mask is one of the many collectibles you can find scattered about the pizzaplex in Security Breach. This mask depicts the darker half of the Sun/Moon character from the game and is found deep within the confines of Monty’s Gator Golf. Here is where you can find the Tragedy Mask in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can get your hands on the Tragedy Mask, you will first need to obtain the Party Pass and get access to Monty’s Gator Golf. The Party Pass can be found by going to Rockstar Row and breaking into Chica’s greenroom. This can be done after you’ve upgraded Freddy for the first time.

Once you have the Party Pass, you will be able to access Monty’s Gator Golf. Give the pass to the security bot at the entrance to gain access. After a long elevator ride, head to the left. Follow the path until you reach the third mini golf hole. Turn to the right to find a slide. Go down the slide and make a left. You will see a cabin on a small hill. Enter the cabin and inside you will find the present that contains the Tragedy Mask.