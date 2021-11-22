Where to find TM38 Fire Blast in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Fire Blast is one of the most powerful moves in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and it can be found within the mid-section of the game. Let’s get fired up as we search for this attack.

You can find the TM38 Fire Blast in Veilstone City’s Department Store. This huge five-leveled building carries a lot of items, necessary for any budding Pokémon trainer. The city is on the eastern side of the map, north of Pastoria City, and east of Solaceon Town. You’ll know you’re in the right place if you see rocks all over the neighborhood.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’re there, you can find the Department Store northwest of the Pokémon Center. It’s a tall yellow and green building. A woman with a white hat and a pink bowtie is hanging around the area. Go inside and head to the elevator on the top right. Now, choose to head up to the third floor. Run up to the cashier on the bottom left of the room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Talk to her and you’ll see TM38 Fire Blast for sale. It will cost $5,500. Hopefully, you have enough to buy it. You can also find moves like Flamethrower and Thunder here. Once you’ve bought it, you are only given one TM, so choose wisely on which Pokémon will receive it.