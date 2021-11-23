Where to find TM85 Dream Eater in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Dream Eater is a powerful move that eats the opponent’s dream and restores the user’s HP by half the damage dealt. The downside to this move is that you have to put the opponent asleep first. Of course, that’s a small price to pay to use a move that has 100 power and 100 accuracy. Here is where you can find Dream Eater in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can get your hands on this powerful TM, you first need to obtain the hidden move Rock Climb. You won’t be able to obtain the hidden move until you are on your way to Lake Acuity. During this time, you will pass through a blizzard where you can find the hidden move. After obtaining it, you won’t be able to use it outside of battle until after defeating the gym leader in Snowpoint City.

Once you are able to use Rock Climb outside of battle, make your way down to the Valor Lakefront. You may remember the hotel area below where you can enter Lake Valor. Go to the hotel area and head west until you reach the building that looks out at the pool.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While standing next to the building, you will see some rocks that you can use Rock Climb on. They are difficult to spot. Take a look at the image above to see where they are located. After climbing down the rocks, go left to find more rocks behind the building. There are two more sets of rocks that you need to use Rock Climb on. Tap the A button along the ledges to find them easier. In the end, you will be next to the first building of the hotel that you see when coming from the Valor Lakefront. You will see the item capsule holding Dream Eater surrounded by some pushes.