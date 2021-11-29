Where to find TM88 Pluck in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

TM 88, or Pluck, is one of the moves you can be given throughout your journey across the Sinnoh Region. This is a flying type move that has the useful benefit of stealing a berry if the opponent that is hit is holding one. The Pokémon who used the move then gets the benefit of whatever berry was stolen. This is a great move to use against the elite four since almost all of their Pokémon use berries. Here is where you can find this TM in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can get this TM, you will first need to complete the objectives in Jubilife City and make your way to Oreburgh City. Once you are in Oreburgh City, defeat the gym leader and that will give you access to Floaroma Town. Make your way to Floaroma Town which is north of Jubilife City on Route 204. You will know when you have reached the town because of its large number of flowers.

Now that you have arrived in Floaroma Town, you will need to find the house with the girl standing next to a Clefairy. The road in the town that runs north ends in front of this house. Go inside and talk to the girl with the Clefairy and she will give you the TM.