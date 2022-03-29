Where to find Torgue in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Mr. Torgue High-Five Flexington is an avid fantasy and sci-fi enthusiast so of course, he would make an appearance in the Wonderlands. It was revealed early on that Mr. Torgue would finally be making a comeback after barely being featured in Borderlands 3. Now, we can confidently say he has a solid role in the Wonderlands, but when will you meet him? Here is where you can find Torgue in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Torgue has appeared in multiple DLCs and main-title games in the Borderlands series. He even made an appearance in the original Wonderlands One-Shot Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep. This DLC for Borderlands 2 is when Torgue revealed his love for fantasy and sci-fi, making it undeniable that he belonged in the Wonderlands.

Luckily, you don’t need to progress far into the game to find Torgue. Before you run into him, however, you need to complete the tutorial part of the game. The introduction is a decent length and has you return Brighthoof to normal using the Sword of Souls. After building a ship with the intention of sailing across the sea, you learn that you need a bard to bless it. This is where the Bardbarian himself comes in. During the Thy Bard, With a Vengeance quest, you will travel to the Weepwild Dankness. Follow the quest marker to find Torgue. You will then proceed to help him get his music back and hear some truly awesome rifts as he jams out on his lute.