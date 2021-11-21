Where to find Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are over 300 Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Of course, you won’t be able to find all of these Pokemon right away. You have to do a little work. Among the Pokemon in the remakes, you can find Treeko, Torchic, and Mudkip. These gen-III starters are yours for the taking, but where do you find them?

Before you can find these Pokemon, you first need to unlock the National Pokedex. To unlock the National Pokedex, you will need to complete the game. This means you need to defeat the Elite Four and become the Sinnoh champion. That’s not all. You also need to see all 150 of the Sinnoh Pokemon to complete the standard Pokedex. Once that has been accomplished, return to Professor Rowan in Sandgem Town and he will give you the National Pokedex.

With your new Pokedex in hand, you can now discover new types of Pokemon. For Torchic, Treeko, and Mudkip, you will need to head underground. Each of these Pokemon can only be found in specific Pokemon Hideaways in the Grand Underground.

Here are the biomes you can find these Pokemon in:

Torchic: Volcanic Cave, Sandsear Cave, Typhlo Cavern

Treeko: Grassland Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Sunlit Cavern

Mudkip: Fountainspring Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern

As with any other Pokemon in the hideaways, if you don’t see the desired Pokemon when you enter, simply walk out and walk back in. This will reset the spawns and hopefully get you the Pokemon you are looking for.