Where to find Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf are once again featured in a Pokémon game. This lovable trio appears near the end of the main story of Pokémon Legends, but you won’t be able to capture them right away. Just like in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you will need to wait a little while before you get a chance to capture them. Here is where you can find Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Where to find

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t see a glimpse of these three Pokémon until you have quelled the fury of Avalugg in the Alabaster Icelands. After this event, the game takes a sudden, darker turn as you are cast out of Jubilife Village. After a short while, you will receive three quests; The Trial of Lake Verity, The Trail of Lake Acuity, and The Trail of Lake Valor. You will now be able to travel to the three lakes that are located in the Alabaster Icelands, Obsidian Fieldlands, and Crimson Mirelands.

Once you arrive at each lake, you will need to complete a trial. Each trial involves defeating an Alpha Pokémon. Once the alpha is defeated, one of the members of the legendary trio of Pokémon will appear before you (depending on what lake you are at of course). During this time, you won’t be able to catch them.

How to catch

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you complete the main story of Pokémon Legends, you can return to Cogita and get a mission to revisit the lakes. After receiving this mission, you can head back to the lakes and challenge each member of the legendary trio to a battle. During this time, you will be able to catch them, so be sure to bring plenty of healing items and PokéBalls. Keep in mind that each of these Pokémon will be level 70.