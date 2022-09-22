Where to find Water Lettuce in Slime Rancher 2

Every type of Slime in Slime Rancher 2 has a different diet. While some of the Slimes prefer a nice meat-focused lifestyle, others are more open to a wide variety of meals. It is important to collect every type of food that you can find on Rainbow Island so you can keep your Slimes happy and well-fed. One of the types of food to be on the lookout for is Water Lettuce. It can be a bit tricky to spot after all. Here is where you can find Water Lettuce in Slime Rancher 2.

Water Lettuce location in Slime Rancher 2

Water Lettuce may not have the highest nutritional value but any Slime that likes vegetables will be happy to have this tasty item on their plate or in their corral. Water Lettuce isn’t the easiest vegetable to spot out in the wilds of Rainbow Island, mainly because of the overabundance of carrots in the area. Luckily, if you want to get your hands on some Water Lettuce, you won’t have to go far from the conservatory.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Water Lettuce can be found throughout the Rainbow Fields to the west of the conservatory. While it may be tempting to explore the whole region, stick to the central area around where the water is and you will quickly find Water Lettuce tucked away by cliffs and ledges. Check the map above for the exact area that you can find this veggie.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It is difficult to spot Water Lettuce in most areas because its blue exterior blends in easily with the grass of the Rainbow Fields. Be careful, Pink Cotton Slimes love Water Lettuce and will quickly devour it if you don’t reach it fast enough. If that happens, you will be waiting quite a while for it to respawn.