Your time in Slime Rancher 2 will have you looking for and capturing a large variety of Slimes that give you various Plorts to upgrade your situation. Keeping in mind where they are located is the best way to make sure you always have plenty of the little guys around. Here is where you can find Cotton Slimes in Slime Rancher 2 and what else you need to know about them.

Where to find Cotton Slimes in Slime Rancher 2

Cotton Slimes are likely the second Slime type that you will come across in Slime Rancher 2. You will find them in the Rainbow Fields, just west of the Conservatory. They will be bouncing all over the place with Pink Slimes and should be easily pointed out by their bunny ears.

What to do with Cotton Slimes in Slime Rancher 2

You will notice pretty quickly that Cotton Slimes like to bounce as high as they can; in fact, they are the highest jumping Slime in the game, according to the Slimepedia. With this in mind, you will want to purchase the High Wall upgrade for any Corrals you put them into. Also, if you put them too close to Pink Slime, they will eat the Cotton Slime and become a Largo Slime. When this happens, you will need to give them more food and get more Plorts from them.

Cotton Slimes are vegetarians, so they only eat vegetables, with their favorite food being Water Lettuce. Feed them that to get plenty of Cotton Plorts to sell off for more cash. With these being one type of your early game Slimes, we recommend focusing on giving all of your veggies to them and the other food types to Pink Slime until you expand and grow your Conservatory to have more variety.